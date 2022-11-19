Pindiites resort to panic buying as Azaadi March draws closer

Rawalpindi : The residents of Rawalpindi have started panic buying fearing the arrival of the Azaadi March in the city could increase inflation and shortage of food items in the city.

In a state of fear and panic, the residents of garrison city are wandering here and there in fruits and vegetables and open market shops to store necessary food items to avoid record inflation during unusual circumstances in the coming days.

The majority of public and private educational institutions have announced mid-term examinations from November 21 but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) ‘Azaadi March’ which will be expected in the city in a couple of days not only create fear and panic among locals but also disturb educational activities all around. The local administration has been issued a red alert for the city here on Friday.

The PTI’s ‘Azaadi March’ is likely to reach Rawalpindi city on Sunday or Monday. It might be possible that Deputy Commissioner (DC) will issue another notification to close down all educational institutions in Rawalpindi city on Monday.

The business community and local residents of garrison city have strongly rejected this ‘Azaadi March’ saying the country’s economy was already dwindling but PTI Chief Imran Khan is continuously playing with the nerves of people.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan Rawalpindi (MATR) President Sharjeel Mir told ‘The News’ that PTI is coming to lockdown Rawalpindi city. People were already dying of hunger, poverty, unemployment, inflation, and bad law and order situation but PTI was adding fuel to fire through baseless ‘Azaadi March'.

Meanwhile, the local administration has deployed 10,000 police personnel including commandoes from the Elite Force and sharpshooters all around the city to provide fool proof security to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march.

As many as 101 reserves of Punjab police and 500 officials of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHP) will remain on alert and on standby for the long march. As part of the tightened security, 13 senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) will perform supervisory duties while 122 commandoes along with 38 sections of the Elite Force will also be deployed. Similarly, 1,194 officers and personnel of the traffic police and 91 women police officers of the district will also perform security duties. After the murder attempt on PTI Chief Imran Khan, the Punjab government has issued orders to ensure that full security measures are taken to protect the march participants in Rawalpindi.

A meeting of the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) was also held here in Commissioner's Office where they decided to provide fool proof security to PTI’s ‘Azaadi March’.

Punjab Metro Bus Authority (PMBA) has decided to stop bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad when ‘Azaadi Mach’ will enter the city.

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Bukhari said that we will protect the life and properties of the public at any cost. “We will provide fool proof security to ‘Azaadi March’ participants,” he claimed. We will strictly monitor ‘Azaadi March’ through CCTV cameras, he said.

The locals belonging to different walks of life have strongly rejected ‘Azaadi March’ and appealed federal government to stop PTI Chief Imran Khan who wanted to lock down the city. PTI chief Imran Khan is expected to arrive in the city from Lahore on November 19 or 20.

The arrangements for his accommodation in Rawalpindi have been entrusted to a committee comprising MNAs Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Asad Umar, and Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

A new bomb-proof highly secure special container has been prepared for the former premier which will be delivered to the city on Saturday.

The PTI chairman has also been proposed to stay at Punjab House in Rawalpindi, however, the proposal has not been approved yet.

Hundreds of washrooms have also been built on different points of Murree Road for participants of the long march.

The Murree Road from Mareer Chowk to Faizabad will be closed for general traffic on the arrival of the participants of the long march in Rawalpindi, while the alternative traffic route on Rawal Road, Islamabad Expressway will remain open for the traffic.

A heavy contingent of police and rangers will be deployed on the metro bus track. Law enforcement agencies have assumed duties in the most sensitive areas of the cantonment. A control room has been set up to monitor the march's participants while a separate special control room has been set up in the garrison area as well.

Cellular and internet services will be suspended on the arrival of long march participants in the garrison city.

It has also been decided to carry out aerial and drone surveillance of the participants. Emergency has been imposed in all hospitals in the city and cantonment area while all petrol pumps on the route of the long march will be completely closed.