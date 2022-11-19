Khattak urges people to participate in long march

BARA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak on Friday said the arrangements had been finalised for the long march and urged the people to participate in it. Addressing a gathering here, he said the nation was striving to get real independence, adding that the people were waiting for the call of former prime minister Imran Khan to take part in the march.
Former Member National Assembly Iqbal Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi, PTI Khyber General Secretary Amir Muhammad Khan, Vice President Abdul Ghani Afridi, Saeedullah Afridi, Mohibullah Afridi and a good number of PTI workers were present.
Pervez Khattak said PTI leader Imran Khan was trying to achieve real independence.
He said the incumbent rulers were taking steps to avoid facing accountability.
The PTI leader said the tribes people had rendered sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan and they were supporting Imran Khan to achieve real independence.
The former defence minister maintained that the federal government had destroyed the country’s economy and inflation was rising, which had made life miserable for the people.
Pervez Khattak said that PTI leader Imran Khan had launched the struggle to help give rights to the poor.
He said the people would not tolerate the corrupt rulers and would send this government packing by staging the long march in the federal capital.
