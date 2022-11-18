ICT Police, FIA, Interpol to share data

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in a joint meeting with the authorities of Interpol, have decided to share the data of people involved in criminal as well as anti-state activities, sources told this correspondent Thursday.

“The national intelligence agencies would assist the FIA and ICT Police in keeping an eye on the movement and activities of people having criminal record and wanted to the state in various under-investigation cases with different agencies,” the sources maintained.

A top cop told The News on not being named that people involved in the assassination of Arshad Sharif, accused of Toshakhana case, Farah Gogi, Salman Iqbal and other such characters are under surveillance and their travelling is being noted and shared with the Interpol.

“The ICT Police are equally responsible to hunting down suspects involved in state crimes,” the sources said, adding that the ICT Police could travel abroad to investigate different cases, including Arshad Sharif, money laundering and Toshakhana.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police will get access to Interpol and FIA databases on which an agreement will be signed between the two departments, a police spokesman said.

DIG Sikandar Hayat (Director NCB, FIA) and Interpol representative met Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, at the central police office. The official said that data sharing between the Islamabad Capital Police, FIA and Interpol will help identify wanted criminals travelling abroad and entering Pakistan and monitoring their movement.

It will also make mutual cooperation between the departments more efficient and the problems occurring in data sharing related to criminals, vehicles and wanted suspects will end.

The meeting appreciated the decision with an aim to maintain this agreement on a permanent basis as well.