PMLN team conveys Nawaz’s message to Zardari, Fazl

ISLAMABAD: A PMLN delegation led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met separately with former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman to convey the message of Nawaz Sharif.
According to sources, in separate meetings, the political and economic situation and PTI’s Azadi March were discussed.
Ishaq Dar, along with Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, met the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
The meeting was held at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence. A PMLN delegation, led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, visited the Zardari House to meet Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
