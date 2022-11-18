MoU signed on tourism promotion

Lahore:Punjab Tourism department and University of Chakwal have signed an MoU regarding the promotion of Chakwal tourist destinations and heritage places.

The MoU was signed by secretary Tourism Asia Gul and Dr Muhammad Bilal Khan, Vice-Chancellor University of Chakwal. Both parties have agreed to work in collaboration to protect the heritage monuments of the district along with improving the accessibility of these places for both local and international tourists.

To attract more tourists here, both will work to arrange a tourism festival in Chakwal in December that will showcase the heritage and natural beauty of the district. Punjab is a culturally rich province with a lot of potential of religious and heritage tourism here. For that, University of Chakwal and Tourism department will conduct workshops, seminars and conferences to highlight the importance of tourism. University of Chakwal is also going to introduce a special programme for research and development for this purpose.

Both parties will conduct field visits and make a report on it. TDCP along with other wings of Tourism department will facilitate the academia and researchers. Both parties will appoint focal persons for the said tasks.