Paris of the East?

In such turbulent times, where everything costs a fortune, one must be prepared for the worst. Theft, mugging and street crimes have become routine in Lahore. One is almost always terrified deep down by the prospect of staying out late and the inevitable repercussions. Covid already seized our excursions and happiness for quite a while and now crime has taken over the job. It is akin to hopping out of the frying pan and into the fire.

I believe that no one takes any action until they are met with some life-threatening situation which alters their casual lens. A couple of days ago, I was out with my family at midnight and we were being chased by a bike. We were headed back home and the bikers were relentless. We had to take several routes to finally lose them. It is unnerving to realize that, had we not been cautious, something disastrous could have happened. People are facing such dangers every day and, and yet, no serious actions have been taken by the relevant authorities.

Simil Zahra Khan

Lahore