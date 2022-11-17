COAS should be selected on seniority: Fazl

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) should be made on seniority basis like the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), reported local media on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said the appointment of new army chief should be made on the pattern of chief justice of Pakistan, and immediate legislation should be made in this regard to avoid controversies in future, he said in a statement.