Lahore 2nd top most polluted city in world

LAHORE: Provincial metropolis stood 2nd in ranking of the world’s top 10 most polluted cities on Wednesday. Data collected from IQAir, the top most polluted city in the world on Wednesday was Belgrade, Serbia with an AQI of 171. Lahore stood second with an AQI of 165 and Kolkata, India was third with an AQI of 164. Rest of the cities were Karachi, with an AQI of 159, Mumbai, with an AQI of 156, Sofia, Bulgaria with an AQI of 154, Chengdu, China with an AQI of 154, Zagreb, Croatia, with an AQI of 153 and Dhaka with an AQI of 145.