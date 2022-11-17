CDA issues notice to Swati’s wife on farm house

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a notice to the wife of Senator Azam Swati against unauthorised construction in her farmhouse located Orchard Scheme of Islamabad.

Through the notice served by the Building Control Section (BCS), Mrs. Swati had been asked to remove illegal infrastructure otherwise CDA itself would come into action. The notice says that the basement and a part of ground floor had been constructed in violation of Building Control Regulations.

Owner of the farm had also been asked to remove illegal structure within one week, otherwise the premises should be vacated. In that case, the CDA would seal the farmhouse and would itself remove violations. According to the CDA record, the first notice to the owner was issued in January 2016 and then a reminder was sent in August 2018.