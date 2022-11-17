Toshakhana watch buyer offered receipt of choice

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s watch from the Toshakhana, gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, was allegedly sold to an Islamabad-based trader Shafiq for Rs51 million.
According to the news channel reporter Hassan Ayub, on one or two occasions, he himself made some purchases from the same shop and got the receipt. The reporter revealed that while preparing the receipt, Shafiq had offered him to write whatever amount he wanted him to write.Hassan Ayub said that the appraisal value of the watch is $12 million but according to Shafiq he purchased it from Imran Khan for Rs51,000,000.
