PTI chief Imran Khan addressing the participants via a video link on November 16, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday his party was sitting back and watching as the government decides to appoint the next army chief.

In his interaction with media persons at his residence, he alleged the PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif wanted to appoint someone to ensure his protection. “Let them do what they want. Nawaz Sharif wants to appoint an army chief who will protect his interests. No army chief will go against the nation’s interests,” the PTI chief said.

About the alleged cipher and his claims regarding the United States’ involvement in his ouster in April following a no-confidence motion, Khan said that his statement in relation to the US was wrongly presented.

“I spoke about prioritising the national interest over my own. America toppled my government, but good relations will be maintained with them due to national interest,” the former premier said in his meeting with journalists.

Revealing that he received an invitation to conduct negotiations, the PTI chairman said: “Message of negotiations is being sent to us, but we responded seeking an election date. Free and fair election has the solution to all the crises.”

Khan, while speaking about the PTI’s long march, said the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ movement was showing its effects. “The nation’s awareness and movement stands strongly against the imported government. Attempts to bend the nation through oppression, fascism, and by violation of constitutional rights are failing,” Khan said adding that the attempts to kill him and clear the way through bloodshed in the long march had also fallen flat.