FM Bilawal calls out Imran Khan for doing ‘unnecessary politics’ on COAS’s appointment

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday mocked PTI chief Imran Khan for doing “unnecessary politics” on the appointment of the next army chief, saying that his politics has revolved around that appointment since the beginning.
Addressing a programme organised by Dow University of Health Sciences at Ojha Campus to celebrate 75 liver transplants, Bilawal said that none of the coalition government’s allies or anybody else should speak about such things in public meetings amid the prevailing economic situation.
He maintained that the coalition government was taking measures to steer the country out of economic challenges. “Pakistan is now out of the default threat,” he added.
Shedding light on the health system of Pakistan, Bilawal said: “We can strengthen our healthcare system and improve the delivery of healthcare by joining hands with well-trained human resources; the upbringing of the healthcare system and its successful conveyance to the common man has always been our priority.”
Earlier, Chairman PPP inaugurated a new OPD Complex comprising four blocks constructed at a cost of Rs500 million. He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Oncology Unit Foundation and planted a tree.
