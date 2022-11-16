10 uplift schemes approved for Pindi

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has approved 10 development schemes for the Rawal­pindi division.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has allocated Rs650 million to complete these schemes within two years. The commissioner has given approval in a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) held here in his office on Tuesday.

The Local Government and Community Development will complete 8 development schemes while Public Health Department will complete two development schemes. Road construction and sewerage system are the main focus of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division.

Commissioner Rawalpin­di Division Saqib Manan said that these development schemes should be completed in the given time frame of two years at any cost. In the race to use the released funds, the quality of work should not be neglected in any case, he warned.

Two schemes of construction of sewerage/drainage canal, retaining wall and PCC streets at a cost of Rs157 million have been approved in Ward No. 02 and Ward No. 08 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.

A total allocation of Rs493 million for the construction of 08 roads in Tehsil Jhand by Local Government and Community Development Attock. Repair and construction of main highways, as well as link roads, is very important. Link roads will also be helpful in maintaining the flow of pedestrian traffic. Commissioner Rawalpindi said.