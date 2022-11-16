 
Wednesday November 16, 2022
Imran’s sons return

By News Desk
November 16, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sons left for London on Tuesday.

Strict security was in place as Kasim and Sulaiman departed for the airport. Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal drove them to the airport. They had travelled to Pakistan on Thursday to see their father following an assassination attempt on him.

