Imran’s sons return

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sons left for London on Tuesday.
Strict security was in place as Kasim and Sulaiman departed for the airport. Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal drove them to the airport. They had travelled to Pakistan on Thursday to see their father following an assassination attempt on him.
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 1.258 billion for the Sui...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was told on Tuesday that in a past judgment, it had declared that corruption violated the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s 11th edition IDEAS 2022 commenced at the Karachi Expo Centre on Tuesday after a grand...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday reserved the decision on holding the repeatedly-delayed local...
LAHORE: The CTD Punjab and intelligence agencies have arrested the facilitator of suicide attack on former home...
LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines have started flights for Istanbul. The first flight took off from the Allama...
Comments