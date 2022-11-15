SC donates $249,000 for flood relief

KARACHI: Standard Chartered (SC) has donated a total of $249,000 for emergency relief and rehabilitation of communities impacted by recent floods that have caused large scale devastation across the country, a statement said on Monday.

The selected partners were The Citizens Foundation and Orange Tree Foundation for immediate relief and British Asian Trust for rehabilitation, SC said. The donation has helped enable distribution of more than 50,000 meals and grocery packs (sufficient for a family of five) to the flood victims, who are left without food, shelter and healthcare. In addition, hundreds of tents were distributed to provide shelter and relief for those who were left homeless in various areas of Sindh and Punjab, it added.

Rehan Shaikh, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited said, "We are deeply shocked by the devastation of the floods in Pakistan. Our commitment is absolute, and we are totally focused and determined towards rehabilitation and relief of the flood affected people."

The efforts were also directed towards rehabilitation of communities, which includes providing cash grants to 240 households, rehabilitation of 140 water points to enable access to clean drinking water, and distribution of seeds for key cash crops such as wheat and sunflowers to farmers, according to the bank.