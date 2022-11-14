Rana Sana gets pacemaker at AFIC

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan is set to be discharged from the hospital today (Monday) after he had a pacemaker installed at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Rawalpindi. Sana was suffering from irregular heartbeat.
The pacemaker is functioning accurately and installation of the pacemaker has helped in considerable improvement of cardiac functioning of Rana, doctors told The News on Sunday, adding he will lead a normal life and work as usual.
Rana Sanaullah, 67, was admitted to the AFIC last week with complaint of chest discomfort and irregular heartbeat. He had underwent cardiac surgery 19 years ago in a Lahore hospital. Rana Sana has been elected as member of Punjab Assembly from Faisalabad five times. He held high-ranking ministries in different tenures of the Pakistan Muslim League. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who is also PMLN Punjab president, has served as a staunch member of opposition in the erstwhile PTI government in the National Assembly.
He was put behind bars in a bogus case for possessing large quantity of narcotics in his car. He was kept in solitary confinement in Lahore jail and denied medicines, though his doctors and jail doctors asked the administration to provide him much-needed medicines. Since then, he has developed disturbance in cardiac rhythm.
