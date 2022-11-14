Onion, potato rates touch new hike

LAHORE:No relief to the general public from escalating price of perishable items as the rates of onion and potato touched a new hike. The district officials issues instructions while on ground the official rates are not being implemented.

On the other hand, the rates of the onion and potato kept on increasing in the absence of any checking mechanism to control it. The importers are selling the onion at their will rates while making huge profit from it.

This week price of chicken was increased by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs253-261 per kg, sold at Rs290-320 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs392 per kg, and sold at Rs440-700 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs90-96 per kg, B-Grade Rs77-82 per kg, C-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs62-67 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, C-grade at Rs50-54 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, potato white gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs44-48 kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs173-185 kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, at Rs150-160 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg, and C-grade by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs128-136 per kg, sold at sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs187-200 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, B-grade at Rs170-180 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs150-160 per kg, B&C sold at Rs220-240 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese by reduced, fixed at Rs285-295, sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Brinjal price reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Bitter gourd price declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg. Spinach price remained unchanged at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and local fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Zucchini local unchanged at Rs150-158 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, both Zucchini Farm and long reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs33-35 per kg, both sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, not sold, lemon Chinese by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Pumpkin price reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs43-45 per kg, sold at Rs70-100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Ladyfinger was unchanged at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. Arum was also not changed and fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Radish price increased, fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs30-40 per kg. Pea price reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs64-240 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120-180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250-350 per kg.

The price of Banana Special reduced by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs130-135 per dozen, sold at Rs180 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs85-90 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs66-70 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-53 per dozen, sold at Rs60-70 per dozen.