9th IC Tennis C’ship from Nov 16

KARACHI: International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan is organising 9th IC Inter School Tennis Championship on November 16th at the mini court of Customs Public School.
Each primary school can send two entries for the competitions for which rackets and balls will be provided by the organisers. A brief coaching session will also be conducted before the competition. Nassim Ahmed, Secretary IC Pakistan, will be the chief guest. The school is also opening futsal and tennis academies on its premises from November 16.
