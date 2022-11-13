Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits the Lahore Garrison on November 12, 2022. PID

LAHORE: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the Lahore Garrison and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument and offered fateha during his farewell visit.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said the COAS inaugurated the Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children during his visit.

The COAS also inaugurated a state-of-the-art hockey arena, where he interacted with veteran hockey legends.

The COAS said, “Youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports.”

He also interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers, Punjab.

During his farewell address, the COAS lauded troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds.

He appreciated their professionalism and devotion to the defence of the motherland. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.