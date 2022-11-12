Lahore NAB DG removed

LAHORE: The Director General of National Accountability Bureau (DG NAB) in Lahore, Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem, has been removed from his post, The News has learnt. As per the notification, a copy of which is available with The News, NAB Lahore Director Amjad Majeed has been given the additional charge of Director General. The notification has directed Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem to report to the NAB headquarters in Islamabad.
