Sindh governor calls on Zardari

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday called on former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House.
The governor enquired after the former president and discussed with him the political situation in the country and issues of Sindh. The two sides also talked about development projects of Karachi and measures being taken for the rehabilitation of the people affected by the recent floods. Zardari expressed his wishes for the Sindh governor on the occasion.
