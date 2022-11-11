‘Arshad Sharif tortured before murder’

ISLAMABAD: An anchor of a private TV channel claimed in his programme with photographs that Arshad Sharif was brutally tortured before being murdered.

He said that Arshad Sharif was tortured for three hours before being killed. His ribs were broken and nails of his three fingers were pulled out and two fingers were fractured. Another anchor in his programme said that according to those who performed bath to body, Arshad Sharif’s three fingers were without nails and his three fingers were also twisted.

Meanwhile, doctor Khalid Masood of PIMS said that in postmortem report, twelve scars on Arshad Sharif’s body were identified and nails of his four fingers on right hand were also pulled while fingers on left hand were also injured.

Shahzeb Khanzada in an analysis in his programme on Geo News said that there seemed no truth in the statement of Kenyan police after the murder of Arshad Sharif. The government claimed that Arshad Sharif was killed for not stopping at the checkpost and mistaken identity rather it was a target killing. Counter Terrorism Force of Kenya endorsed that Arshad Sharif was shot at from a short distance.

The bullets were not fired at the moving vehicle, as was claimed by Kenyan Police but the bullets were fired after stopping the vehicle.