‘Pakistan Bachao’ drive launched in support of state institutions

LANDIKOTAL: Rejecting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s Haqeeqi Azadi slogan, social and political workers and leaders on Thursday urged the citizens to be part the movement what they called “Pakistan Bachao” movement and to support the state institution morally and socially.

Speaking at a press conference here in Landikotal Press Club, Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Sajid Afridi, Qazi Mujeeb Afridi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader Qari Nazeem Gul, Sayed Sadique Benuri, Awami National Party leader Zubait Wali, Faridullah Shinwari, Naosherawan Shinwari, Yasin Shinwari, Islam Shinwar, PML-N minorities’ leader Fanyas Sultan and others accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman of using harsh language against Pakistan Army and the security forces. They condemned the anti-establishment campaign of the PTI.

The speakers said that Pakistan was passing through a critical phase of history. They said the PTI’s anti-state narrative was destabilising the country and the enemies were taking advantage of it.

They said that all citizens were standing by the army and they respected their institutions. The political and social workers said that they would arrange “Protect Pakistan Rally ‘’ today (Friday) in Landikotal bazaar to show their solidarity with Pakistan and the security forces. They urged all walks of life to take part in the rally and reject the PTI’s anti-establishment campaign.

Labourers protest: Meanwhile, labourers and daily wagers staged a protest rally at Torkham border and chanted slogans against the border authorities.

The protest was led by labour union president Farman Shinwari and another leader Israr Shinwari. They were holding black flags and marched in Torkham bazaar.