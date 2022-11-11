Finch signs up for PSL draft

KARACHI: Australia's Aaron Finch will be seen in action during the much-anticipated eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 as he has signed up for the Player Draft.

Finch has vast T20 experience under his belt, with nearly 11,000 runs in 367 matches at a strike rate of 139.31.

England’s Reece Topley, Tom Curran and Adil Rashid, South Africa’s Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and Rassie Van Der Dussen, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran and Evin Lewis and New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham are also among the players who have registered for the draft.

England’s Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and David Miller, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and the Netherlands’ Colin Ackermann have already been confirmed by the PCB for the draft.

The draft is likely to take place in the third week of November.

The PCB has already revealed the pick order for the draft. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick. Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will have second and third picks, respectively.