‘Exit from grey list to boost exports’

LAHORE: Pakistan’s exports will swell manifolds after exit from the FATF grey list and removal of the country’s name from European Union (EU) list of weak anti money laundering and counter financing of terrorism regimes, UK-Pakistan Joint Business Council chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Thursday.
The EU lauded Pakistan’s progress in implementing the international conventions that are part of the GSP Plus scheme, Ashfaq said while talking to the president of Pak-British Friendship Council North Muhammad Arbab Khan.
A high ranking diplomat during a meeting with the EU High Representative also discussed at length the GSP plus, a scheme mutually beneficial both Pakistan and the EU, he added.
Ashfaq said both sides agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-EU relations and to remain engaged inter alia, with established institutional mechanisms.
Pakistan has appreciated the humanitarian assistance of €133 million by the EU and its member states after the devastation caused by recent climate induced flash floods in the country. He said Pakistan’s diplomat urged that the EU should delist the country at the soonest possible from its list of countries having strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering/counter financing of terrorism regimes after the exit from FATF grey list.
