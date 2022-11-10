3 motorcycle thieves held

Rawalpindi: Police, during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday, busted a notorious three-member motorcycle lifter gang, informed police spokesman. New Town police arrested a three-member gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. SP (Rawal) Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that the crackdown against such criminals should be continued without any discrimination.
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has released a fund of Rs350 million for...
JACOBABAD: JUIF Sindh general secretary Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Wednesday announced holding countrywide...
SUKKUR: Two Kolhi minority girls Wednesday denied their abduction and stated that they had embraced Islam of their own...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah says PTI Chairman Imran Khan is pursuing the agenda of halting the...
ISLAMABAD: In yet another petition, JUIF Senator Kamran Murtaza Wednesday claimed PTI Chairman Imran Khan seems to be...
LAHORE: The Punjab government has sent a panel of three senior police officers to the federal government for the post...
Comments