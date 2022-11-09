Pakistan look to counter New Zealand juggernaut in Sydney today. Twitter

KARACHI: Some say it’s destiny while others think it’s dumb luck. But Pakistan, having somehow survived a stunning defeat against Zimbabwe that followed a heart-breaking loss against India, are just two wins away from what would be their first world title in 13 years.

Their next hurdle is to somehow counter the New Zealand juggernaut in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (today). It’s a task easier said than done. Since hammering hosts Australia by 89 runs in their tournament opener – also at the SCG – the Blackcaps have emerged as the team to beat in this World Cup. With a bowling attack that includes the seasoned duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, together with Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner, New Zealand have enough teeth to dominate any opposition.

And their batting is second to none with the firepower of Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen and the experience of skipper Kane Williamson. But if there is any side which can thwart New Zealand’s march into their second consecutive T20 World Cup final, it’s Pakistan.

After falling to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan were almost written off even by some of their most ardent fans. But thanks to a stunning Dutch victory over South Africa, Pakistan are within striking distance of regaining the trophy which they won way back in 2009. It will feel like déjà vu when Pakistan take on New Zealand today. Thirty years ago, they sneaked into the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup Down Under despite all odds and then stunned a rampaging New Zealand side in the semi-finals before winning the coveted crown.

Most Pakistani supporters believe history would repeat itself today. But for that to happen, Pakistan will need to put their best foot forward. The good thing is that the SCG is one of their favourite grounds in Australia. The spin-friendly wicket should be perfect for their spin trio of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed. The fact that pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi returned to form against Bangladesh in Adelaide is a big positive. Together with Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Waseem Jr, Shaheen should be able to counter New Zealand’s potent batting line-up.

The key concern for Pakistan would be their fragile top order, especially Babar Azam. The Pakistan skipper has made just 39 runs from 63 balls in five matches and is seen as one of the biggest flops of the tournament so far. Babar has really struggled and there are no concrete signs that he would do any better against New Zealand. But ask Matthew Hayden, Pakistan’s mentor, and he will tell you otherwise.

“There’s no question Babar has been under some adversity but that will only make him an even greater player,” he told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday. “We know with the weather that when there is a lull, there’s often a storm that follows, so look out rest of the world because I think we’re about to see something very special from Babar,” he warned.

For Pakistan’s sake, one hopes Hayden’s right. Pakistan will need a solid start today and for that Babar will be key along with Mohammad Rizwan, who has also struggled in Australia. The introduction of young power-hitter Mohammad Haris has boosted the top order while left-hander Shan Masood also looked good in the tense chase against Bangladesh.

Pakistan are expected to field unchanged today. The fact that teams batting first have won five out of six matches played at the SCG during this tournament means the toss would carry a lot of importance. The game would be played on the same wicket on which New Zealand crushed Australia after posting 200-3.

New Zealand are expected to bowl short and fast with the new ball making life tough for Pakistan, whose batters won’t just need to survive but also score at a brisk rate during power-play. So far Pakistan have struggled in the power-play phase having scored at a run rate of just 5.93. They’ll need to do better today.