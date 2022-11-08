4.9 magnitude quake jolts Islamabad, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted a number of Pakistani cities including Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday morning. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake’s intensity was measured at 4.9 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, there were no reports of any damage or casualties so far, a private TV channel reported. According to the Monitoring Centre, the earthquake’s depth was 227kms under the ground.