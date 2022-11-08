Weather in Karachi turns cold after light rain

Different areas of Karachi received light to moderate rain under the influence of a westerly wave that has the entire Pakistan in its grip at the moment, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday, adding that the city’s Gadap area received some heavy falls, with 31.2mm of rain recorded there.

“A westerly wave that caused rain in the upper parts of the country resulted in light to moderate rain in different parts of the city,” said Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz. “Under this system, more light rain and some moderate showers are expected in different areas of Karachi on Tuesday morning.”

He said that as the rain-causing system clears from the skies of Karachi and the coastal areas of Balochistan by Tuesday evening, a cold wave would grip the country, especially the northern areas of the country, while the daytime temperatures in Karachi city and Balochistan province would also fall.

According to him, a decrease of a degree or two in the temperature is expected in Karachi, while a drop of three to four degrees in the daytime and nighttime temperatures is expected in Balochistan, which can create serious problems for the flood-affected people who are forced to live in open areas without proper shelter.

According to the PMD’s rain statistics, Gadap received 31.2mm of rain, the PAF Base Faisal 13.5mm, the PAF Base Masroor 11.6mm, Quaidabad 10.5mm, Surjani 6.7mm, Keamari 6mm, Korangi 5.4mm and others areas less than 2mm.