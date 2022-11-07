Aamir Dogar’s audio tape urging workers to stage protest leaked

PTI MNA Aamir Dogar. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: An alleged audio tape of PTI MNA Aamir Dogar has surfaced in which he could be heard issuing instructions to party workers and supporters on staging protests after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was shot, reported Geo News.

In the audio, which was meant for PTI’s WhatsApp groups, Dogar could be heard telling supporters to stage protests, arrange sit-ins, and block different roads. He could also be heard saying “Chairman Imran Khan, Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary-General Asad Umar have issued strict instructions in this regard.”

The voice message added that “all members of the National Assembly will take instructions from their regional presidents as to which place has been allotted to them for protest.” The PTI leader also allegedly told the workers that “the MNAs have to protest, stage a dharna, and block the road at the same place.”

Dogar further instructed party workers to share the videos of protests, sit-ins, and roadblocks from their respective locations. He also said in the message that “this project is for three days and I will share the videos from the members of National Assembly in the above [WhatsApp] group”. The party’s chief whip said that “almost all the MNAs have been struggling and actively working for this country for two or three days, therefore, I pay tribute to their struggle.”