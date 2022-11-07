PMLN leader held, Tarar booked for ‘threats’ to Imran

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar. — APP

HAFIZABAD: A case has been registered against Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, former federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, district council vice chairman Rai Qamaruz Zaman and 22 others for hurling life threats to Imran Khan.

According to the FIR lodged by PTI President Imran Hyder Bhatti at the city police station, ex-chairman Qamaruz Zaman said that Imran Khan was Wajubul Qatal (liable to be killed) and if his leadership ordered him, he would shoot him dead. He made the remarks at a PMLN convention, which was also attended by Atta Tarar and Saira Afzal. The police have registered a case against more than 24 PMLN leaders and also arrested Rai Qamaruz Zaman.