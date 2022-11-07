PMLN leader held, Tarar booked for ‘threats’ to Imran

HAFIZABAD: A case has been registered against Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, former federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, district council vice chairman Rai Qamaruz Zaman and 22 others for hurling life threats to Imran Khan.
According to the FIR lodged by PTI President Imran Hyder Bhatti at the city police station, ex-chairman Qamaruz Zaman said that Imran Khan was Wajubul Qatal (liable to be killed) and if his leadership ordered him, he would shoot him dead. He made the remarks at a PMLN convention, which was also attended by Atta Tarar and Saira Afzal. The police have registered a case against more than 24 PMLN leaders and also arrested Rai Qamaruz Zaman.
KARACHI: The oil industry has informed the government about an expected shortage of petrol and high speed diesel in...
ABU DHABI: After nearly two-and-a-half years of strict Covid-19 rules and precautionary measures, the UAE government...
LAKE VICTORIA, Tanzania: The death toll from Sunday’s plane crash in Tanzania has jumped to 19, Prime Minister...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Sunday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is “committing the crime of...
A picture shows a motorbike burning in the middle of an intersection during protests for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died...
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman addresses supporters during a rally in Karachi. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD: JUIF chief...
Comments