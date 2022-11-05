First route of Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad announced

The Sindh transport and mass transit department on Friday finalised the first route of Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad which would cover 15 kilometers area.

Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon tweeted that after Karachi and Larkana, the citizens of Hyderabad would get modern and affordable commuting facility as the first route for Peoples Bus Service had been finalised for Hyderabad which would cover 15 kilometers area from Main the Hyder Chowk to Hatri Police station.

He added that 15 bus stops would be established on the route, and the bus service would run from Hyder Chowk to Gul Centre, Thandi Sadak, Agriculture Complex, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Jail Road, Isra Hospital and it would terminate at the Hatri police station. “As promised, the People’s Bus Service is being expanded throughout the province so that every citizen can benefit from the best travel facility. Insha Allah, People’s Bus Service will be formally launched in Hyderabad by the end of current month,” the minister tweeted.

The transport department kicked off the test drive of the bus service in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Last week, Memon announced that a mobile app for Peoples Bus Service would be launched on November 30 in Karachi. The intelligent transport system would also be activated in the buses, and the mobile app would facilitate citizens in tracking buses and making payments online. CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking, and monitoring facilities would also be activated with the installation of the ITS in the buses.