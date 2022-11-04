Imran out of danger, received bullet wound on right leg: Dr Faisal

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Faisal Sultan said PTI chairman Imran Khan received a bullet wound on his right but he is out of danger and will spend the night at the hospital.

Dr Faisal Sultan said a medical board comprising senior doctors is treating Imran Khan and added the PTI leader is doing well. “Bullet fragments injured Imran Khan’s right leg,” said Dr Faisal, adding that he had been taken to the operation theatre upon reaching to the hospital following an assassination attempt at his life.

“The CT scan and MRI was conducted. The bullet fragment has chipped his tibia. Doctors will make a detailed statement later,” said the CEO SKMH. He informed that some parts of the bullet were still visible in the X-ray report. The PTI chief will be discharged from the hospital after the complete recovery, he said. In addition, the orthopaedic surgeon said Imran Khan sustained a severe injury on his leg.