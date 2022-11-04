No security within 100 metres of Imran’s container

PTI chief Imran Khan's container in the long march heading toward Islamabad. Twitter

LAHORE: Investigations into the incident of firing on PTI chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad are under way. According to some officials who inspected Imran Khan’s container, there were bloodstains on the container, but no blood on the floor.

There were also bloodstains on the banner placed on the left side of the container, but no blood accumulated on the left side where Imran Khan was standing. Instead of being taken to a government hospital, Imran Khan and two others injured were shifted to the Shaukat Khanum hospital. According to law experts, in such cases, a medico-legal case is lodged by the medico-legal officer who is a government doctor. This sort of case is put into the MLC book. In a murder attempt, the staff of a private hospital does not make a medico-legal case.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Yasmeen Rashid said the medico-legal examination of Imran Khan and his injured aides had been done.

In the past, PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal, who was injured in a murder attempt, was brought to the Services Hospital where MLC was written. The statement of the injured is part of Misl. In the same district, PMLQ minister Zil-e-Huma was murdered and taken to the General Hospital by helicopter. Pervaiz Elahi was then chief minister and sent his helicopter to evacuate Huma.

Some security officials who inspected the site pointed to the absence of policemen within 100 metres of the container. The march participants were very close to the container and walking along. Police officials were not pushing them away from the container. The vehicles of security officials were moving behind the container. Shots were fired from the front side of the container. The way a citizen overpowered the assailant proves that there were no police in front of the container.

DPO Ghazanfer Shah said he had been looking after security the whole day and issuing directions. All staffers from Gujrat and Wazirabad were deputed to the march.

On the other side, a police case is yet to be registered about the incident. Police said nothing was submitted to them in writing. They would register a case with respect to murder, murder attempt and terrorism. Meanwhile, in a tweet on Thursday, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said he had phoned Ejaz Chattha on Wednesday night and told him that there would be an attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.