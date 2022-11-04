Minister sets up meeting with FIFA officials

ISLAMABAD: Fed up of promises of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) to conduct elections at the earliest, Minister for Inter-provincial Minister Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari has set up a meeting with a FIFA delegation in Bahrain on November 9 to solve the long-standing football dispute in Pakistan.

Talking to ‘The News’, the IPC Minister said numerous times the NC has been asked to hold the PFF elections at the earliest.

“The NC has given commitments to hold free and fair PFF elections by the given schedule, yet there has been no progress. I have set up a meeting with FIFA officials in Bahrain on November 9.

The only purpose of my meeting is to seek FIFA’s help in conducting free and fair PFF elections at the earliest. What we want to ensure is a democratic setup to run football affairs in the country,” the Minister said.

Mazari said the Ministry has been in touch with FIFA. “It is an official meeting meant to solve the long-standing football dispute in the country,” he said.