Chitral lease holders want ban on mining lifted

CHITRAL: The Mines and Minerals Association, Chitral chapter, on Thursday urged the government to lift the ban on mining and provide an opportunity of mining to the local lease holders in the district.

Addressing a press conference here, Mines and Minerals Association president Muddassirul Mulk, Sajjad Hussain Shah, Javed Sardar, Asghar Ali Khan, Maqsood Alam Baig and others said that recently chief justice of Peshawar High Court had come here but he given wrong information regarding the mining in Chitral district.

They said that mining was banned due to wrong information provided to the PHC chief justice during his visit to the district.

They complained that local lease holders were rendered jobless due to the ban on mining.