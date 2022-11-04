AKF to extend support to flood-hit farmers

LAHORE:Alkhidmat Foundation (AKF) has launched an ‘Alkhidmat Farmer Rehabilitation Project’ for supporting thousands of small farmers in flood-hit areas of southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan to revive their lands and enable them regain self-sufficiency before the sowing time of coming crops of Rabi.

Under this project, AKF aims at reaching out to nearly 5,000 small farmers in less developed areas owning less than five acres of land providing them Agri inputs, seeds, fertilizers and pesticides etc worth Rs400 million, AKF spokesperson Shoaib Hashmi told The News.

The first phase of the project was inaugurated by AKF president M Abdus Shakoor in Taunsa on Thursday just ahead of the sowing season of Rabi crops, distributing Agri inputs among 100 flood-affected small farmers in the badly hit tehsil of DG Khan District. He said besides massive destruction of infrastructure, floods left thousands of farmers and families at the brink of starvation and debt trap.

AKF president told the farmers that after the rescue and relief work in flood-hit areas across Pakistan, AKF is now undertaking rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in South Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and KPK. He assured the farmers that the scope of this project will be expanded further after the stagnant water recedes, to save small farmers and families from starvation, poverty and malnutrition. He said AKF is employing modern technology, professional training, and assistance from agricultural companies to help reduce the gap between farm and markets for the benefit of small farmers.

Shoaib said AKF is engaging professional agricultural organisations and development partners to train farmers to enhance their skills and agricultural productivity.