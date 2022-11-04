Punjab to be made self-sufficient in wheat: CM

LAHORE:The first meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Wheat was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in which the existing reserves of wheat and the requirements were reviewed.

In the meeting, a decision was taken to increase daily quota of wheat in Punjab. Chief Minister Pervez Elahi approved increasing the quota of wheat.The chief minister directed the start of vigorous awareness campaigns to use high-yielding seeds and said that in this regard, an effective campaign should be run for the awareness of the farmers. He said that Punjab would be made self-sufficient in wheat.

“When I left the post of chief minister in 2008, the food department had no debt. During my previous tenure, Punjab was a surplus province. Due to the incompetence of the PMLN government, the debt burden continued to increase and the surplus province was stuck in the vortex of debt.

PILAC: A meeting was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in which the performance of the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PLAC) was reviewed.

The chief minister directed PILAC to prepare a comprehensive plan for the promotion of Punjab’s culture and said that the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture will be re-organised. While approving the organisation of the Alam Lohar folk mela in Punjab, the chief minister said that eminent Punjabi singers, artistes and poets would be invited to the festival. He directed to build a cafe on the pattern of Pak Tea House and said that tea, coffee and other eatables would be provided to the poets and writers in the Punjab cafe.