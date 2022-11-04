Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Info minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference in Islamabad on November 3, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the attitude of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan took the country to a high pitch while playing the politics of hate and spoiling the minds of people.

He condemned attack on Imran Khan and prayed for early recovery of injured people. He said that Imran Khan wanted to use the body of a citizen and his (Imran’s) injury for his cheap and dirty politics. While talking to Shahzeb Khanzada in his programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Saath” on Geo TV, he said that PTI leadership including Imran Khan tells lies easily and fluently. He said that they had registered false cases against us and now they would also do the same and we would face them. He said that the purpose of Imran Khan is to set country on fire.

He questioned who is sowing the seed of hatred and prefers death to holding of talks. It is the law of nature that who ignites the fire may also burn in it. Rana Sana said that Imran starts the day by abusing me and it is unfair to praise those who abuse us. He said that if he involved in murders then why he (Imran) felt need to file fake case of heroin against him.

Sanaullah said that Imran Khan calls the name of those to whom he wants to sit with them and if those who have power to impose martial law could enforce it five time in last six months. But they decided to follow Constitution for the sake of people and country and Imran Khan does not digest this act of them and Imran told them that he will not allow them to follow law and Constitution and wants them to bring him into power by interfering politically and wants to wipe out opposition.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that army chief made it clear that they will step forward if anyone tries to destabilise country. Rana Sana said that selection of army chief is a matter between military leadership and prime minister. He said that appointment of army chief will be made any time after first week of November.

Meanwhile, the federal government Thursday demanded the Punjab government to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising senior officers to investigate the attack on Imran Khan’s container in a fair, free and credible manner.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the entire government and its allies had condemned the firing incident. He said the federal government had also assured the Punjab government of all assistance during the investigation.

The minister also appealed to shun the politics of violence and hatred and avoid putting the country in any danger. The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and coalition partners of the government had also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident. He also prayed for long life of those who got injured and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of a worker.

Rana Sanaullah condemned the statements of PTI leader Shireen Mazari, who accused him and an institution for involvement in the incident. He said Fawad Chaudhry should also avoid irresponsible statement of taking revenge which might create unrest.

The minister regretted that the PTI leaders were inciting people for attacks by holding the PM, interior minister and an official of an institution responsible for the incident. “If you ignite fire, remember that you may also be burnt in it,” he warned.

The interior minister said that the Punjab chief minister and the Punjab government should resign after the alleged attacker’s video was leaked. He also commended a PTI worker and police for nabbing the accused red-handed; otherwise, some people might have had more opportunities to politicise this issue.

Following the instructions of the PM, he said the provincial government had been assured that the federal government was ready to provide whatever assistance was required in the investigation into the matter. “We condemn all forms of violence. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been a victim of violence in 2017 and 2018, while the latest example was the incident that happened in Masjid-e-Nabwi, in which the leaders of a political party used inappropriate words against political opponents near the shrine of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

Rana Sanaullah said the Saudi government arrested these people and gave exemplary punishments. After the incident, the PM went to Saudi Arabia for the first time and requested the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for the release of these people and they were released.

He said that Asad Umar gave a statement on behalf of Imran Khan that the responsibility of the attack lies on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an officer of an institution. “Look at the confession statement of the accused, who was caught by your workers and handed over to the Punjab Police. “There is your government and the chief minister, but you are trying to use this incident for nefarious purposes without any evidence,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that the statement of the accused should not have been disseminated in the media. “The statement of the accused was leaked; did we do that? Were the police, the Punjab government ours?” he asked and demanded the Punjab government to resign instead of suspending the police officials.

To a question, the minister said he was a political worker and supports coordination and contacts among political parties to resolve issues through negotiation. “But what we can do as our opponent demonstrates stubborn attitude and refuses to sit with us,” he added.

The minister said the federal government had serious concerns over the security lapse, but was ready to cooperate with the Punjab government for credible and fair investigation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned attack on PTI Chief Imran Khan during long march in Gujranwala in which he was injured. Prime minister prayed for early recovery of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, condemnation poured in from all sides following the firing at the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders in Wazirabad on Thursday. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident and directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to submit an immediate report on the incident.

In a statement released soon after the firing, the prime minister said the federal government would extend all support necessary to the Punjab government for security and investigation into the incident. Shehbaz said there should be no place for violence in the country’s politics.

He also prayed for the recovery and health of PTI chairman and other injured. He also condoled the death of a person in the firing incident. “I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and his associates and pray for the recovery of the injured,” tweeted Nawaz.

In his tweet, President Dr. Arif Alvi prayed for the speedy recovery of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other injured people. The president also expressed condolences to the family of a deceased political worker.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly condemned the incident and denounced all kinds of violence in national politics. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, while taking the floor, regretted the incident and said that trends of violence and settling personal scores and personal vendetta in politics should be discouraged. He said a political worker should not give up culture and path of dialogue in politics and follow the way of dialogue.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the incident and expressed deep concern over the incident. He said on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reports on the incident were sought from the chief secretary, IGP Punjab and federal security agencies.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal thanked Allah Almighty that Imran Niazi was safe. “There is no room for violence in politics. I strongly condemn this incident,” he said and demanded the Punjab government to review the security arrangements. Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif strongly condemned the incident and prayed for full recovery of Imran and other PTI leaders.

Former president and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack and demanded that the matter should be thoroughly probed. They strongly condemned the attack on Imran Khan and prayed for his swift recovery.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri strongly condemned the incident. She said any kind of violence or bloodshed during protests was unacceptable and must be condemned.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) also condemned the attack on Imran, saying such incidents take place when doors are closed for dialogue in politics. “Politics has reached such a stage that we believe in bullet and not in ballot,” he said.

NA Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf also condemned the incident and prayed for an early recovery of those injured. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the incident. In a press conference, she said the incident was highly condemnable and prayed for Imran Khan’s recovery.

“I think the political arenas within Pakistan should not become bloody. The prime minister has instructed the interior minister to seek an immediate report from the chief secretary and IGP Punjab. Whatever support and assistance is required will be provided,” she said.

“The long march was at that time in the limits of the Punjab government. The Punjab Police and the administration will give their facts and report on it. The chief minister should clarify the position of his government. The man has been arrested in Gujrat [Division] and has admitted that he is the one who tried to kill Imran Khan.

“The Punjab Police should cordon off the crime scene. It should be immediately sealed as all forensics will be conducted from this location. This incident has happened within the boundaries of Punjab. If those people want to learn a lesson from today’s incident, then my advice to them is not to politicise this incident. Choose your words responsibly. We should all be careful in our choice of words. Irresponsible statements should be avoided until the chief minister Punjab and the Punjab government present a factual report on the incident,” the minister said.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira condemned the assassination attempt and demanded a transparent investigation into the incident. “It is not in the interest of Pakistan and all of us. Politics is not the name of distraction and chaos, but it teaches us peace and brotherhood.”

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) condemned the incident. In a statement, the military media wing said the firing incident during long march near Gujranwala was highly condemnable.

“Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well-being of PTI Chairman Mr Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident,” the statement said. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also condemned the attack. In a statement, the HRCP said, “All political parties have the right to hold peaceful assemblies and to expect security from the state when doing so. The incident must be investigated swiftly and transparently, and the perpetrators brought to book. It is also vital that this incident not be allowed to derail the democratic process at a time when the country so desperately needs political certainty.”