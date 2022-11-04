Threat alerts given to long march admin by police ignored

LAHORE: The long march management ignored the numerous threat alerts given by the Punjab Police even in written form, reported local media.

The PTI leaders, as well as Imran Khan’s chief security officer, were informed about the threats by the police. The police had told the PTI long march administration to use bulletproof rostrum and glass a number of times.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujrat Division Muhammad Akhtar Abbas said that the unfortunate incident in Gujranwala during the long march could have been avoided if a bulletproof rostrum had been used. The RPO said that a suspect has been taken into custody. IGP Punjab has formed a special team for investigation which will consist of Counter Terrorism Department and District Police. He said ever since the convoy left Lahore, the organisers of long march had been repeatedly instructed by the district police to use bullet-proof rostrum, which was not being used. Perhaps this unfortunate incident could have been avoided if a bulletproof rostrum had been used, he added.