PPP seeks probe into long march funding

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Wednesday demanded an investigation into the funding of PTI long march.

“There is a need to investigate who is financing the long march. It is a unique march that starts at one o’clock and ends at five o’clock. It seems Imran is waiting for someone’s miss call but there will no miss call now,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a press conference along with Deputy Secretary Information PPP Senator Palwasha Khan and Akhunzada Chattan here.

Kundi said Imran Khan wanted to be consulted on the appointment of army chief, but in what capacity. “Appointing a new army chief is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s prerogative,” he said.

He said surprise was in store for Imran on reaching Islamabad from Punjab. “He will be see what steps the government has taken. Imran tells lies all day long and provokes people,” he added.

He said Imran Khan, who was talking about making a world record, should know that he had lost two seats to the PPP in Karachi and Multan during the recent by-elections. “Imran Khan has accused the PPP of rigging in Karachi, while the PPP is ready to contest again on that seat,” he added.

He said, on the one hand, Imran and his supporters said they believed in the supremacy of parliament and on the other hand they were waiting for a call from the establishment. He said the PTI’s long march was aimed at harming Pakistan’s economy, targeting state institutions and dividing the people. Kundi said 303 employees were fired on the charges of corruption during the tenure of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said all were restored except three officers, which also included Imran’s father Ikramullah Niazi. “Not only Imran Khan but his relatives were also found to be certified corrupt people”, he said.

Kundi said PTI was doing politics on Arshad Sharif’s killing and trying to hinder investigation. Senator Palwasha Khan said there should be an investigation into long march funding. “After the press conference of Faisal Vawda, the truth is in front of everyone. Imran Khan is using everything for his nefarious designs,” she added.

She questioned why Imran wanted to come to Islamabad on the dates when important appointments were to be made. “Who is funding this ‘short march’,” she asked. Akhunzada Chattan said since Imran Khan boarded the ‘bloody’ container, four or five people had died, including a female journalist, and this should also be investigated.

“There should be a complete investigation into the incident of Sadaf’s death besides Arshad Sharif,” he said. He said Imran Khan was working on the agenda of rebellion in the institutions and destabilising economy.

He accused that apart from Shaukat Khanum, Imran Khan’s long march also included funds from Israel and India. “The biggest wish of Israel and India is that Pakistan loses its nuclear weapons,” he said.

APP adds: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday gave a clear message to the PTI that the government would not be blackmailed by any pressure from the long march and there would be no talks with the PTI under any condition. Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan wanted to blackmail the government with his long march.

“The decisions would be made according to the Constitution and law,” Kaira said, adding that if the long march remained within the limits of law, the government will fulfil its responsibility and will not hinder the march. “The government cannot allow anyone to take the law into their own hands and those who tried to violate the rules would be accountable,” he said.