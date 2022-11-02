Good news for Hyderabad as Peoples Bus Service to begin by November-end

The Sindh Transport Department kicked off the test drive of the Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The provincial minister for information, transport and mass transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced the launch the bus service in the city. Giving the good news to the citizens of Hyderabad in a tweet, he said the test drive of the Peoples Bus Service had begun in Hyderabad. “Inshallah, we will be able to start a proper bus service for the people of Hyderabad by the end of November,” he said, adding that that the provincial transport department was focusing on the provision of best transport service to the citizens.

Last week, Memon had announced that a mobile app for the Peoples Bus Service would be launched on Nov 30 in Karachi. He said the intelligent transport system would also be activated in the buses. The mobile app will facilitate citizens in tracking buses in real time and make payments online, while CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking and monitoring facilities will be activated with the installation of the ITS in the buses.