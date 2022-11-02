Rs4.3m being spent daily on PTI march

ISLAMABAD: Over Rs4.3m is being spent daily on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf long march, Geo News reported. Quoting sources, it said Rs1.3m are being spent for the coverage plan, under which the internet and DSNGs are being used while a live transmission system has been set up at an undisclosed location in Lahore.
Two sound systems incur Rs0.5m, two trucks carrying generators cost Rs0.3m and security, operations staff, banners, billboards and transport require Rs1m daily. According to sources, over Rs20m have been spent till the fifth day of the rally. If the march continues for another week, its expenses will double accordingly.
GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was injured during the party’s long march...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday signed three different bills earlier adopted by the parliament. The...
ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s name has been added to the Exit Control List , sources privy to the matter told...
FAISALABAD: PTI secretary-general Asad Umar Tuesday said that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would be...
A magisterial court extended the two-day physical remand of Punjab Assembly former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on Tuesday requested the Supreme Court for initiating contempt proceeding...
Comments