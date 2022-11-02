Rs4.3m being spent daily on PTI march

ISLAMABAD: Over Rs4.3m is being spent daily on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf long march, Geo News reported. Quoting sources, it said Rs1.3m are being spent for the coverage plan, under which the internet and DSNGs are being used while a live transmission system has been set up at an undisclosed location in Lahore.

Two sound systems incur Rs0.5m, two trucks carrying generators cost Rs0.3m and security, operations staff, banners, billboards and transport require Rs1m daily. According to sources, over Rs20m have been spent till the fifth day of the rally. If the march continues for another week, its expenses will double accordingly.