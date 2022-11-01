Vawda suspects PTI people behind Arshad’s murder

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda, who has been recently expelled from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed Monday that people belonging to his party might have been involved in the assassination of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Talk to a private TV channel, he said that the planning of his murder had been made in Pakistan by those who could benefit from it. On the 2018 election, Vawda said that if anyone says that the establishment did not have a role in it, then it would be a lie. He said he had spoken to Arshad Sharif 10 days before his murder and added that there was no obstacle to Arshad Sharif returning to the country.

He pointed out that the farmhouse being talked about was two hours away from Nairobi. “Arshad Sharif was killed from close range or inside the car.” About Sharif’s host in Kenya, Vawda said that Waqar had studied with him (Vawda) while Khurram was his younger brother. He did not see any comparison between the Pakistan Democratic Movement and PTI chairman and said he was neither joining the ruling alliance nor was in it, rather he wanted to save Imran’s politics.

He made it clear he was not a coward and he would say what was according to his conscience. “Two special persons and three “snakes” benefited from expelling me from the party,” he added. Vawda was expelled from the party for not responding to a notice served on him for allegedly violating the party policy during a news conference. Vawda said that Imran Khan would have to work with the same army and those who had brought him to the present point would not benefit them. “I believe that this march will be bloody and Khan Sahib has also confirmed it. Now I am sure the march will be bloody,” he said.

“I will not restrain myself for long and I am moving with responsibly right now. I have told Imran Khan that “snakes” are sitting near him. The party does not win on funds. I have been telling Imran Khan about the people. The next time I speak, I will also name them,” he warned.