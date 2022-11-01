Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (left) meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the Avenfield flats in London, on May 11, 2022. Twitter

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to neither listen to any of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demands nor should he be given face-saving.

In his latest Tweet, the former PM wrote that the one who claimed to bring one million people in the long march could not even gather 2,000 workers yet and the reason for the people’s apathy was his evil lies that has been exposed to the nation. “He spoke one lie after another so brutally and brazenly that the DG ISI had to break silence and tell the truth to nation, which he could not answer even after so many days,” he wrote.

He said despite the passage of many days, Khan could not come up with a clarification. “That is why all his emphasis is habitually limited to swearing.” “I have told Shehbaz Sharif not to listen to any demand of this fitna [Imran Khan] even if he brings a group of 2,000 or 20,000, nor give him any face-saving for which he is looking for.” Nawaz added that the PM Shehbaz should focus on serving the nation.