Sindh Chief Secretary vows to support hockey

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has assured Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) that all possible support would be provided for the development of the national game.

He made this promise at a ceremony in the honour of Pakistan players, team management and PHF officials before the team's departure for Malaysia. A PHF spokesman said that PHF secretary Haider Hussain, Chairman Selection Committee Olympian Kaleemullah, Olympian Ayaz Mehmood, Manager Saeed Khan, and head coach Siegfried Aikman were also present on the occasion.

"We are doing our part, full cooperation will continue, and we will make every effort to arrange sponsorship for the national hockey team's tour of South Africa," said Dr Rajput. "With the hard work of the players, the national sport of hockey will be able to regain its lost position," he added.

Haider thanked the Chief Secretary and said that the government of Sindh had played a vital role in the restoration of the national sport. "When Dr Rajput was the Commissioner of Karachi, he took steps for the promotion of sports," he said. An annual grant of Rs100 million from the government of Sindh is encouraging for the national sport, Haider said.