Pakistan off to winning start in Asian Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan got off to a winning start in the 21st Asian Squash Team Championship (men) beating Chinese Taipei and Korea on the opening day.
Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei during the morning session, winning 3-0. Noor Zaman gave Pakistan a winning start beating Cheng-Yao HUANG 11-8, 8-11, 13-15, 11-7, 11-7. Farhan Mehboob made it 2-0, winning against Chih-Yu WEE 11-2, 11-8, 11-6 and Hamza Khan defeated Wun-Lin CHEN 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 to give Pakistan 3-0 win.
In the second match during the evening session Pakistan also blanked Korea 3-0.
Noor Zaman got better of Minwoo LEE 2-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8, Farhan Mehboob overwhelmed Jooyoung 3-11, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 and Muhammad Hamza Khan won against Se-Hyun LEE 11-3, 11-6, 15-13. A total of 12 men teams have been divided into two Pools. India, Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, Korea and Chinese Taipei are placed in Pool-A whereas, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Philippines and Singapore are in Pool-B.
