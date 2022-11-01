Sarwar lauds expats’ role

LAHORE:Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday said overseas Pakistanis always were in the front line whenever country faced a difficult time.

Addressing an event organised for Pakistan American Law Enforcement Society (PALS) delegates in recognition of their remarkable services for flood affectees at a local hotel, the former governor said the services of overseas Pakistani were wonderful even during recent flooding. He said the Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) is striving to help out flood-affected people in every field.

The former governor said the current flood situation in the country demanded coordinated efforts for repaid rehabilitation of flood-affected people. Ch Sarwar criticised the power struggle among political parties, saying all parties were in government but the people were in miserable condition and were facing deteriorating health, food, and other issues. He lauded the services of Rescue 1122 and also shared congratulation on the eve of the 3rd anniversary of UN INSARAG certification. Journalists, Sohail Ahmed Warraich, Sulman Ghani, delegates of PALS, Sajid Ali Chadhar and others also spoke and appreciated the HHRD work for humanity.