Train collides with bulldozer

A passenger train collided with a bulldozer at the Drigh Road Railway Station on Monday, but fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident.
The Pakistan Railways police said the incident took place when a private company’s bulldozer tried to cross the track when it was temporarily closed before the arrival of the train, Khyber Mail. which was arriving from Punjab.
The Railway police rushed to the scene, arrested the bulldozer driver and shifted him to a police station in the railway station’s precincts. A crane was called in to move the bulldozer and the damaged engine of the train from the track.
Karachi Biennale 2022The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held...
Seven members of a family suffered severe burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Orangi Town’s...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that if Imran Khan wants the date of the next general...
After receiving orders from Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to upgrade security and review security measures in...
Begum Samina Arif Alvi has urged women to conduct regular self-examination to detect breast cancer in early stages and...
Pakistan is one of the leading countries with child sexual abuse in the world where around 550,000 children, both...
Comments