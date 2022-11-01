Train collides with bulldozer

A passenger train collided with a bulldozer at the Drigh Road Railway Station on Monday, but fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident.

The Pakistan Railways police said the incident took place when a private company’s bulldozer tried to cross the track when it was temporarily closed before the arrival of the train, Khyber Mail. which was arriving from Punjab.

The Railway police rushed to the scene, arrested the bulldozer driver and shifted him to a police station in the railway station’s precincts. A crane was called in to move the bulldozer and the damaged engine of the train from the track.