FIA converts PTI funding case to money laundering case

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has converted the foreign funding case into money laundering case and served Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan notice to appear in person on Monday (today).

The FIA State Bank Circle has sent the notice at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residences in Bani Gala, Islamabad and Zaman Park, Lahore, asking him to appear at 2pm. The reports are doing the round that Imran Khan could be arrested if he does not appear and fails to get a protective bail from the court.

However, the sources said that in case of non-appearance, another notice will be served on Imran Khan, whereas three PTI leaders from Karachi could be arrested in the money laundering case.

According to call-up notice issued to Imran Khan, a copy of which is available to The News, the case was registered against the accused Syed Arif Masood Naqvi, Tariq Shafi and Muhammad Rafique Lakhani on the allegation of money laundering.

During the course of investigation, it transpired that on May 07, 2013, from account titled Tariq Shafi at Standard Chartered Bank Limited, II Chundrigar Road Main Branch, Karachi, Rs56,292,500 were credited into the account titled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at United Bank Limited, Jinnah Avenue Branch, Islamabad, read the notice. Imran Khan was asked to appear before the FIA because he was a signatory of the PTI account as well as the chairman of the party.